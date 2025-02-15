Covenant Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $296.29 and its 200 day moving average is $286.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

