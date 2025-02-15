Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

