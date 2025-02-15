Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.