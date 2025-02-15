Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 391.80 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 391.69 ($4.93). Approximately 10,667,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 27,116,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.50 ($4.92).

Haleon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 377.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 377.16. The company has a market cap of £34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Haleon alerts:

Insider Transactions at Haleon

In other news, insider Dawn Allen sold 74,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £277,805.88 ($349,661.27). Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s portfolio spans five global categories including Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health and Digestive Health and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.