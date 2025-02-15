Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 690,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,806% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Aris Mining Stock Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

