Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Aris Mining Co. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.16 and last traded at $4.16. 690,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,806% from the average session volume of 36,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
Aris Mining Stock Down 4.3 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.
Aris Mining Company Profile
Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Mining
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.