Short Interest in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Expands By 67.5%

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 799,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 137,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 96,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:CQP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,600. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.95%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

