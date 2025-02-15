First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNKGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 72.4% from the January 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $235,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.29. 8,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $49.77 and a one year high of $58.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

