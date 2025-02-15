TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $38.02. Approximately 4,802 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF

(Get Free Report)

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.