Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. 7,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.
Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Entrée Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.
