Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Up 3.1% – Time to Buy?

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 250,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 506,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $207.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

