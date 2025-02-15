PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Stock Price Up 47.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) shot up 47.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.62. 99,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 20,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

