Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Short Interest Down 58.6% in January

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the January 15th total of 243,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Performance

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.00. 51,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

