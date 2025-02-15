Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.74. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cellular IoT solutions comprising NB-IoT and LTE-M; Wi-Fi solution; Bluetooth Low Energy Systems-on-Chip (SoCs); Bluetooth LE audio products; Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; nRF52 and nRF51 wireless SoCs; and range extenders.

See Also

