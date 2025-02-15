Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Janover Stock Performance
Janover stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,752. Janover has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.
About Janover
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Janover
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Janover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.