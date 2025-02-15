Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the January 15th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Janover Stock Performance

Janover stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,752. Janover has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $7.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76.

About Janover

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

