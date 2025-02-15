International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,709,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $375,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

