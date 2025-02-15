VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 21.4% – Should You Sell?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 21.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,416,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 662% from the average daily volume of 185,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
VR Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
