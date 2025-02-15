Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 31.3% – Should You Buy?

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 31.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 398,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average session volume of 91,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.