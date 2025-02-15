Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Shares Up 11.1% – What’s Next?

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.
