Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
