Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Stock Price Up 20% – What’s Next?

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 13,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Ferrexpo Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.