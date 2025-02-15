Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.44 and last traded at $120.44. 680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.00.

Euronext Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.00.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

