LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.68. 2,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

LIXIL Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.

LIXIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates water technology and housing technology business in Japan and internationally. It offers fixtures and vanities, which includes ceramic toilets, bidets, urinals, and basins, and vanities; bathing products, such as bath tubs, showers enclosures, whirlpool, and wellness solutions; and bathroom fittings, including single and two lever faucets and accessories, as well as hands and head showers, thermostats, and shower systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LIXIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIXIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.