WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.04. 82,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 144,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

Get WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 256,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after buying an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.