Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading 17.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) traded up 17.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 26,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 99,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, Director Christopher Ross Batalha acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.
Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.
