Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

BOZTY remained flat at $12.56 during trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, accessories, home, sports, and beauty products online. The company operates through Boozt.com and Booztlet.com segments. It operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore for kids, sports beauty, and home products. In addition, the company operates Booztlet.com, a channel for inventory clearance, as well as operates physical retail stores under the Booztlet and Beauty by Boozt store names.

