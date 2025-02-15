Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in January

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
BOZTY remained flat at $12.56 during trading on Friday. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274. Boozt AB has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.
