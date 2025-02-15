Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BDRFY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.91.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.