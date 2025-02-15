Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in January

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BDRFY stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 50,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

