Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,507,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 2,911,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,349.2 days.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance

Shares of BMDPF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Large Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

