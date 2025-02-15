Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,507,800 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 2,911,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,349.2 days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Price Performance
Shares of BMDPF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
