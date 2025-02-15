Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

NVDA traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. The stock had a trading volume of 194,776,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,045,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.07. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.