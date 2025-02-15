RTX (NYSE:RTX) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $125.65 and last traded at $125.96. 1,076,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,509,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

