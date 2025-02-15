Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Elevance Health stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

ELV stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.58. 1,202,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,671. The company has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

