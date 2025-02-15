Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Churchill Downs stock on January 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JOINT OWNERSHIP LPL ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) on 2/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 2/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) on 1/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 1/29/2025.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.11. 532,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $111.10 and a one year high of $150.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.23.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

