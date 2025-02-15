Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $184.84 and a 12-month high of $270.39.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

