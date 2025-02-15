66,590 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by ABC Arbitrage SA

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 66,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,849 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 207,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE BAC opened at $46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $360.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.