Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 64,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $260.65 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.63 and its 200-day moving average is $218.77.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

