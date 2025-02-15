The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRARGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 342,500 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 437,200 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRAR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,071. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.67 price objective on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Glimpse Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the period. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

