Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,364,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.73. 909,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

