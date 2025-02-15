Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.21 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 131.21 ($1.65). 90 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.67).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 131.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.30.

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

