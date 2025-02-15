Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Trading Up 5.9% – Here’s Why

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.97 and last traded at $40.97. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Amada Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.24.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $592.81 million for the quarter. Amada had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.99%.

About Amada

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

