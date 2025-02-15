Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Decreases By 35.6%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,100 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIGI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period.

VIGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 221,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,092. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $89.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2619 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

