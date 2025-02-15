IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday.

Get IQE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IQE

IQE Trading Up 0.8 %

About IQE

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.86.

(Get Free Report)

IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.