IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.60 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.64 ($0.18). 2,734,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,388,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.52 ($0.20).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.25) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday.
IQE Trading Up 0.8 %
About IQE
IQE is the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions to the global semiconductor industry.
