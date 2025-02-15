McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,394,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,106 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $2,471,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $308.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $317.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

