Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Up 65% – Here’s Why

Shares of Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO – Get Free Report) rose 65% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 3,419,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 681% from the average daily volume of 437,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Durango Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 9,500 hectares located in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Atocha Resources Inc and changed its name to Durango Resources Inc in February 2013.

