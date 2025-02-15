Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.330 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.13-3.33 EPS.
Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 1,662,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,345. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Portland General Electric
Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.
