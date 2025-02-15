Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Portland General Electric updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.130-3.330 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $3.13-3.33 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. 1,662,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,345. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $49.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on POR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

