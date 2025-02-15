WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $573.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $584.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $538.01 and a 200 day moving average of $545.95.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

