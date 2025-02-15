Best Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 15th

Alibaba Group, DraftKings, Roku, Arista Networks, and Flutter Entertainment are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are investments in publicly traded companies that operate in the entertainment industry, such as movie studios, music companies, streaming services, and theme park operators. These stocks can be impacted by various factors, such as box office performance, consumer trends, and changes in technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $5.19 on Friday, hitting $124.73. 52,592,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,722,708. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.02.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $7.04 on Friday, hitting $53.49. 48,307,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,943,352. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

Roku (ROKU)

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

ROKU traded up $12.27 on Friday, hitting $99.07. 18,449,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,833. Roku has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.65.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $106.64. 12,211,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,228,991. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $133.57. The company has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded up $16.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.88. 3,875,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.92. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

