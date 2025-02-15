Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 14018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Randstad to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Randstad Stock Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. The company provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services; job posting; and résumé services on digital platforms. It offers inhouse, enterprise and digital, and tech suite services. In addition, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition.

