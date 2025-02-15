Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the January 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,658,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. 803,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,600. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

