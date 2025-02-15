Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Increases By 73.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the January 15th total of 669,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,292,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,131. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

