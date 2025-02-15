Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Informa Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093. Informa has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.
About Informa
