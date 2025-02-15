Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Informa Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. 491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093. Informa has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $22.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Get Informa alerts:

About Informa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic research company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers digital content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and online platforms that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.