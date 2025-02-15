Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. Knife River updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Knife River Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE KNF traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.88. 445,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,194. Knife River has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNF. DA Davidson increased their price target on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

Knife River Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.