Analysts’ Upgrades for February 15th (ALLT, ARI, CSWC, EHC, EXPE, FIX, ODFL, OIS, PFS, QLYS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 15th:
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
