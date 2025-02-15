Analysts’ Upgrades for February 15th (ALLT, ARI, CSWC, EHC, EXPE, FIX, ODFL, OIS, PFS, QLYS)

Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, February 15th:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

