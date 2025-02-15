AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,505,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,042 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $307,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,217,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 41.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 7.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. DZ Bank upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

